Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 15 January 2024

Update 2.2.361. End of the Christmas event

In this update we are wrapping up the Christmas event and simplifying the grass graphics.

Update 2.2.361. Changelog

Disabling Christmas Events:

  • The dragon incubator recipe is now hidden and does not require additional resources.
  • The Dragon Eye organ is now hidden in the naturalist's journal.
  • Removed the spawn of the demented elf, winter creatures, and dragon keepers.
  • Removed the NPC Santa's helper in the city.
  • Removed Christmas craft recipes.
  • Removed the effect for the Festive dish that was applied at the Festive table.
  • Removed Christmas event quests and dailies.
  • Removed Christmas drops in containers and findings.
  • Christmas decorations on the map and snow have been removed, simplified grass graphics on Iteria and Aelion for additional optimization.

