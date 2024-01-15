Update 2.2.361. End of the Christmas event

In this update we are wrapping up the Christmas event and simplifying the grass graphics.
Get Wild Terra 2 and rewards packs:
https://wildterra2.com/#packs-63be750abd3b08727629d9c4
Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update.
Update 2.2.361. Changelog
Disabling Christmas Events:
- The dragon incubator recipe is now hidden and does not require additional resources.
- The Dragon Eye organ is now hidden in the naturalist's journal.
- Removed the spawn of the demented elf, winter creatures, and dragon keepers.
- Removed the NPC Santa's helper in the city.
- Removed Christmas craft recipes.
- Removed the effect for the Festive dish that was applied at the Festive table.
- Removed Christmas event quests and dailies.
- Removed Christmas drops in containers and findings.
- Christmas decorations on the map and snow have been removed, simplified grass graphics on Iteria and Aelion for additional optimization.
Changed files in this update