Linux now Supported

Howdy Atronauts!

The Linux/SteamOS build is now uploaded and out of the beta branch. Steam may give you two options when loading the game, if it does you should select the second option: "Life Not Supported LINUX".

If you have any issues with this version please leave details in the 'Linux Version' sticky post in the forums, or let me know in the discord. If you encounter any in-game issues and bugs, using the F8 debug reporter is probably the most useful way to let me know as it'll include the log files and a screenshot of the problem.

Also, I'm currently working on the ship movement rework and the new docking system which will be ready for the next update (finally). As well as some new things to build. This will allow you to have one larger home base whilst using smaller (and faster) ships for expeditions.

The wiki is now also complete enough to be usable so if you want to learn more about the game or require a walkthrough you can visit LNS.fandom.com. If you've been here a while, please consider contributing to the wiki also.

As always, thank you for playing my game!

Sam :)