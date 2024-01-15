Tales & Tactics Winter update is now live with a 20% discount!

Happy new year, Tacticians!

Whilst there’s much to look forward to during 2024 – not least, the full release of Tales & Tactics – we begin with some bad news. On Christmas day, we were the victims of a hack, which targeted Table 9 Studios directly. Whilst our publisher support meant that Tales & Tactics was only offline for a brief period whilst we quashed any malicious intent, the hacker also targeted some wider channels including our official Discord. Due to the timing of the hack, we have been unable to restore access to the Discord, which we are still currently locked out of. So whilst the game itself is completely safe to launch, for the time being we’ve removed all links to the Discord from the store page and game. We will report back once we’ve managed to retrieve the keys – but for now, our advice is to not interact with the Discord until further notice. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience.

With that out of the way, here’s some brighter news – we’re thrilled to introduce a small Winter Update, along with a 20 percent discount so you can your friends can start practising along ahead of the all-new multiplayer mode.

Full Patch Notes can be found here:

PATCH NOTES

We have been continuing to collect player feedback in terms of balancing and difficulty options and are happy to announce that our 2nd difficulty update is now live based on this player feedback.

We have found that some of the difficulty options while making the game more difficult as intended it was also limiting the amount of player choice which does not line up with the intended game design so we have reworked and removed these options to still add difficulty without limiting player choice.

Winter Legends

We are excited to announce we are getting into the festive spirit.

Three new Legends have been added to the Bonus Legends feature! You can find them in the Unlocks panel, next to the first set of Bonus Legends. When added to your game, each run will randomly choose a Common, Uncommon, and Rare Bonus Legend to have on offer, adding even more variety to the runs.

Hinkle - A frosty snowman (common Magician) who combos with Crowd Controlling units. Any time a foe is stunned, knocked up, or interrupted, they’ll receive an icicle to the face!

Hugo - An abominable yeti (uncommon Vanguard) who excels at slowing the opposing Units it is tanking. If those Units are already Slowed, instead they are dealt massive Spell damage and are stunned! Combo with other Units who can Slow to bring the enemy army to a crawl.

Frost - An icicle golem (rare Skirmisher) who starts as a melee bruiser, but upon casting, teleports away and transforms into a ranged Spell damage dealer who scales damage based on Armor. Load up on armor and attack speed for this very unique hybrid carry.

Completing a Contract (from a Bounty Tale) no longer destroys the unit forever! The Unit will now disappear for one combat while they go perform the task, but return afterwards. Also cleaned up the terminology here as there were a few different terms in use. A Bounty Tale now grants a Contract that you need to complete. There should be no references any more to “a bounty” or a “side quest”.

The Vault of the Void now gives full-scale Void Portals throughout the progression instead of lesser Void Portals leading up to full ones.

The Oasis Act Modifier now uses two Sun Stones rather than one, mirrored and firing less often. This should mean less ‘randomly decided to strike down my team’ moments and more balanced tornado shots. We also fixed an issue where Sun Stone movement speed varied based on framerate, leading to inconsistent motion.

The Black Market event in Hexad City has been refreshed with a whole suite of new specialty items! While the original two remain, eight more have been added as a result of the Community Challenge #3! Look forward to the following items in the Black Market - 3 will be randomly selected from the total pool of 10 choices on any given visit to the Market.

You will also find a whole host of bug fixes and polish for a full list of changes and more details surrounding the Winter legends, difficulty update and other content updates please check our patch notes.

We also have something very special planned for our next update later this year, where will will be adding a very exciting new feature and we cannot wait to show you details on this real soon!