Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 15 January 2024

Version 1.0.2.5

• Fixed Sara puzzles not displaying correctly
• Fixed some item icons not displaying
• Fixed Not being able to see all items in the Item Menu due to do 130 item limitation

Changed files in this update

