 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escort's Secrets 18+ update for 15 January 2024

Seduction Success: Achievement Unlocked!

Share · View all patches · Build 13173859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, gamers! 🎮✨

We're excited to announce a new update for our game, addressing the issue with the "Seducer" achievement that was inactive for many players.

In this update, our team tackled the issue and fixed all the hurdles. Now, you can enjoy the game and earn the achievements you rightfully deserve.

Thank you for your patience and feedback, which helps us make the game even better. Have fun playing and enjoy all the new enhancements!

With love,
The BanzaiProject Team 🚀🎮

Changed files in this update

Depot 2668161 Depot 2668161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link