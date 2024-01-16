Garlic Builder is launched now!

Dear Builders,

After a long period of hard work and refinement, "Garlic Builder" is finally officially released! We appreciate your patience and support throughout this journey.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2512920/

Compared to the demo two months ago, we've made several improvements based on player feedback and suggestions. For example, the new player tutorial is now clearer and more concise, you can hover the mouse over blueprints to see block names, and dialogues can be quickly skipped with a left click.

Additionally, we've introduced new tools unavailable during the Next Festival, such as the Telescope for viewing the entire scene and the Explosive Machine for pinpointing explosions. Acquire these tools as you progress and become a more powerful builder!

Furthermore, we highly encourage everyone to share screenshots of their creations in the community. Whether it's a super cool robot or a quirky Santa Claus, we want to see it all! Shower us with your game screenshots!

"Garlic Builder" features 42 orders with a gameplay duration of approximately 6-8 hours. We hope you have a delightful time at the game. Let's embark on this building journey together and create our unique masterpieces!

We wish you all a joyful gaming experience!

Best regards,

Cave Liquid