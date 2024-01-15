Update 0.8.1. Speedrun rewards!

It's been a long time, grandchildrens! How did you celebrate the new Year?

Rewards, new achievements, new character customization elements and a bunch of fixes! That's what brought us the first big update this year.

Now you can get a reward for different events that you can put on your character. These events will happen several times a year. We will release the news with an information of the first reward soon.

You can also get a reward for some hidden events in the game. And of course, the reward and achievement can be obtained for the speedrun of each of the escapes! By the way, there is now a visual reward for getting all the achievements in the game!

P.S. If you have previously completed any escape speedrun, rewards will be given to you as soon as you log into the game.

And here, as usual, is a list of the main changes:

Added

17 different rewards for character customization.

11 new achievements.

Time-limited receipt of New Year's reward.

Description for all buffs and debuffs!

New buff and debuff icons.

Few new items.

Changed

Minor UI improvement.

Buffs and debuffs balance.

Minor SFX improvement.

New improved player mesh.

Fixed

Fixed wrong security "sight". [Thanks Purpleroni 's twitch streams!]

's twitch streams!] Minor UI fixes.

Fixed the inability to get achievements for all achievements.

Fixed hard-earned game-lock. [Thanks Добрая Пельмеша ]

] Fixed many minor bugs.



- new customizations example

Thank you for being with us!

Write us about bugs on steam community discussions or on e-mail - simul.games.efnh@gmail.com.