Magic Pussy: Chapter 2 update for 15 January 2024

Game Update Highlights 🧙‍♂️✨

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Exciting news! Our latest game update is now live, bringing some game-changing features to enhance your gaming experience. Here's a quick rundown of what's new:

  • Quest for Elixir Mastery: Dive into a mandatory quest that guides you through the intricacies of obtaining and selling elixirs. Sharpen your alchemical skills and reap the rewards!

  • Resolution Roadblock Resolved: We've squashed a pesky bug that was causing difficulties accessing specific locations at certain screen resolutions. Seamless exploration awaits!

We apologize for any inconvenience caused by these issues and appreciate your patience. With these improvements, we're confident your gaming adventures will be smoother than ever.

P.S. Boost your coin collection by crafting potions in the Alchemy class and selling them at Cassandra's store.

Happy gaming!

Sincerely, The Development Team 🎮🌟

