Share · View all patches · Build 13173549 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 09:26:16 UTC by Wendy

January 15, 2024 Patch Notes

Japanese translation review and retranslation

BoardLand now supports Traditional Chinese!

Fixed some fonts and adjusted text placement

Fixed Ryuka Generation-related bugs

The Japanese translation was reviewed and retranslated by kagerou01gata!

Thank you very much!

Traditional Chinese translation by Miumiu!

Thank you very much!

Thank you for following our cute little wizard's journey.