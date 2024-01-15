 Skip to content

E-Startup 2 : Business Tycoon Playtest update for 15 January 2024

Patch Notes of Playtest Version 0.2.0 #2

Build 13173344

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:

  • Concept Creation Worflow rework to display list of product to select as first step
  • Add possibility to click furniture to move it directly without selecting moving mode

UI Improvements:

  • On Concept panels opening, selected tab stay the previous selected instead of first by default
  • Concept Choice Panel for production line Visual redesign to be more unique
  • Objectives tasks panel hide once all missions/objectives reached

Balancing and Bug Fixes:

  • Fix Avoidance issue of employees
  • Fix Storage Door animation not related to time speed
  • Fix Concept not being deleted at game relaunch
  • FIx Designer visual state not being updated at the end of concept design action

