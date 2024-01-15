Patch Notes of Playtest Version 0.2.0 #2

Gameplay:
- Concept Creation Worflow rework to display list of product to select as first step
- Add possibility to click furniture to move it directly without selecting moving mode
UI Improvements:
- On Concept panels opening, selected tab stay the previous selected instead of first by default
- Concept Choice Panel for production line Visual redesign to be more unique
- Objectives tasks panel hide once all missions/objectives reached
Balancing and Bug Fixes:
- Fix Avoidance issue of employees
- Fix Storage Door animation not related to time speed
- Fix Concept not being deleted at game relaunch
- FIx Designer visual state not being updated at the end of concept design action
