Version 1.51

Hello everyone,
this new update should fix the spawning rate for the stairs - I mean, the coffin, that gets you to the Undead Town in the Flux. Can you please let me know if you find it? :)
Scroll at the bottom of the update for a spoiler on what floor to find it.
More about the update
- You can now press CONTROL to “search by name” while browsing the inventory! (BETA)
- Special scene (Polywedding!)
- Better spawning rates for the Dragon rooms as well
- Other fixes (typos, events, balance)
SPOILER BELOW
The undead city is on floor....
[spoiler]The entrance to the Undead Town is on Floor 28! Enjoy![/spoiler]
Changed files in this update