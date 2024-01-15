Version 1.51

Hello everyone,

this new update should fix the spawning rate for the stairs - I mean, the coffin, that gets you to the Undead Town in the Flux. Can you please let me know if you find it? :)

Scroll at the bottom of the update for a spoiler on what floor to find it.

More about the update

You can now press CONTROL to “search by name” while browsing the inventory! (BETA)

Special scene (Polywedding!)

Better spawning rates for the Dragon rooms as well

Other fixes (typos, events, balance)

SPOILER BELOW

The undead city is on floor....

[spoiler]The entrance to the Undead Town is on Floor 28! Enjoy![/spoiler]