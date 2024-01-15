 Skip to content

Dungeon Dreams 2 update for 15 January 2024

Version 1.51

Hello everyone,
this new update should fix the spawning rate for the stairs - I mean, the coffin, that gets you to the Undead Town in the Flux. Can you please let me know if you find it? :)
Scroll at the bottom of the update for a spoiler on what floor to find it.

More about the update

  • You can now press CONTROL to “search by name” while browsing the inventory! (BETA)
  • Special scene (Polywedding!)
  • Better spawning rates for the Dragon rooms as well
  • Other fixes (typos, events, balance)

SPOILER BELOW
The undead city is on floor....

[spoiler]The entrance to the Undead Town is on Floor 28! Enjoy![/spoiler]

