Greatings from HSG®

New update with major graphical and performance improvement:

Improved Texture Quality

Improved Post-Process Quality

Improved Reflexions Quality

Improved Audio Quality

Improved Visuals

Improved Overall Performance

Reduced View Distance

Fixed glitching models vanishing and reappearing (Mostly happened on mountains, street signs and some roads).

We will add Graphic settings in the future so you can configure them your self in detail.