v240114 - Camera controls revised

Recent reviews and discussions made me think about the camera controls again and I made some improvements. The camera in orbital view no longer automatically zooms out. Instead, when colliding with terrain, it will stop orbiting and start turning around. This gives a more pleasant and controlled experience.

refined orbital camera controls

fixed the bug of zoom to mouse function with inverted mouse zoom

Deep mine I research is now unlocked by default.

fixed the save thumbnail bug.

copy building with MMB will copy the building along with recipe and upgrades