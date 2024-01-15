 Skip to content

Facteroids update for 15 January 2024

v240114 - Camera controls revised

Recent reviews and discussions made me think about the camera controls again and I made some improvements. The camera in orbital view no longer automatically zooms out. Instead, when colliding with terrain, it will stop orbiting and start turning around. This gives a more pleasant and controlled experience.

  • refined orbital camera controls
  • fixed the bug of zoom to mouse function with inverted mouse zoom
  • Deep mine I research is now unlocked by default.
  • fixed the save thumbnail bug.
  • copy building with MMB will copy the building along with recipe and upgrades

