The Sapling update for 15 January 2024

Patch v11.26

Share · View all patches · Build 13173077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes to temperature on your planet:

  • Added the option to add a ring around your planet, making the equator (below the shadow) colder
  • Seasonal temperature changes are now way less extreme near the equator, giving plants a 'safe haven' to evolve

Temperature related fixes:

  • Fixed that plants using wind pollination weren't aware of the temperature (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)
  • Fixed that some seed types (like the ones sticking to fur) weren't aware of their temperature limitions (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)

Instinct fixes:

  • In the instinct editor, dropdowns no longer disappear when you move the cursor down too slowly
  • In the instinct editor, dropdowns now disappear when you click anywhere next to them
  • Prevent mutating animal cries if the animal can't make any sounds
  • Prevented instinct mutation from mixing up various instinct options ('if you [feel] food' instead of 'if you see food')
  • Slower animals can now also use 'go towards' instincts again
  • Fixed a problem where algae 'forgot' their colors in the underlying simulation (still visible), which stopped color seeing instincts from working
  • Added a missed mechanic where colors of other animals couldn't be detected underwater

Fixes to statistics:

  • I still haven't been able to fix the problem with negative population counts, so I've now added a workaround that counts all organisms from scratch every now and then. Negative species are still possible, but they should be less common now.
  • You can now click the 'info' button for the species detail view for aquatic animals
  • In the species detail view, the death causes now have a smaller font, so you can read the full description
  • There now is a 'poisoned' death cause
  • There now is a 'ground too soft' death cause
  • In the timejump statistics, a species is only counted as 'terrestrial' if it ALSO breathes air (in addition to being able to move on land)

Small UI fixes:

  • Made the intro sequence background fitting on larger screens
  • Decreased the font size of the time jump notifiction 'prebuilding frequent species', so it fits on one line

Misc:

  • Fixed black eyeballs for eyes on stalks
  • Fruits can no longer mutate into illegal shapes, causing the game to crash
  • Decreased wind strength in mountain level

I often forget to read comments below release notes, so if you have questions or bug reports, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or thesaplinggame@gmail.com.

