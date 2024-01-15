Patch v11.26

Changes to temperature on your planet:
- Added the option to add a ring around your planet, making the equator (below the shadow) colder
- Seasonal temperature changes are now way less extreme near the equator, giving plants a 'safe haven' to evolve
Temperature related fixes:
- Fixed that plants using wind pollination weren't aware of the temperature (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)
- Fixed that some seed types (like the ones sticking to fur) weren't aware of their temperature limitions (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)
Instinct fixes:
- In the instinct editor, dropdowns no longer disappear when you move the cursor down too slowly
- In the instinct editor, dropdowns now disappear when you click anywhere next to them
- Prevent mutating animal cries if the animal can't make any sounds
- Prevented instinct mutation from mixing up various instinct options ('if you [feel] food' instead of 'if you see food')
- Slower animals can now also use 'go towards' instincts again
- Fixed a problem where algae 'forgot' their colors in the underlying simulation (still visible), which stopped color seeing instincts from working
- Added a missed mechanic where colors of other animals couldn't be detected underwater
Fixes to statistics:
- I still haven't been able to fix the problem with negative population counts, so I've now added a workaround that counts all organisms from scratch every now and then. Negative species are still possible, but they should be less common now.
- You can now click the 'info' button for the species detail view for aquatic animals
- In the species detail view, the death causes now have a smaller font, so you can read the full description
- There now is a 'poisoned' death cause
- There now is a 'ground too soft' death cause
- In the timejump statistics, a species is only counted as 'terrestrial' if it ALSO breathes air (in addition to being able to move on land)
Small UI fixes:
- Made the intro sequence background fitting on larger screens
- Decreased the font size of the time jump notifiction 'prebuilding frequent species', so it fits on one line
Misc:
- Fixed black eyeballs for eyes on stalks
- Fruits can no longer mutate into illegal shapes, causing the game to crash
- Decreased wind strength in mountain level
I often forget to read comments below release notes, so if you have questions or bug reports, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or thesaplinggame@gmail.com.
Changed files in this update