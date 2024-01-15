Patch v11.26

Share · View all patches · Build 13173077 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Changes to temperature on your planet:

Added the option to add a ring around your planet, making the equator (below the shadow) colder

Seasonal temperature changes are now way less extreme near the equator, giving plants a 'safe haven' to evolve

Temperature related fixes:

Fixed that plants using wind pollination weren't aware of the temperature (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)

Fixed that some seed types (like the ones sticking to fur) weren't aware of their temperature limitions (which allowed them to grow in very cold and hot places)

Instinct fixes:

In the instinct editor, dropdowns no longer disappear when you move the cursor down too slowly

In the instinct editor, dropdowns now disappear when you click anywhere next to them

Prevent mutating animal cries if the animal can't make any sounds

Prevented instinct mutation from mixing up various instinct options ('if you [feel] food' instead of 'if you see food')

Slower animals can now also use 'go towards' instincts again

Fixed a problem where algae 'forgot' their colors in the underlying simulation (still visible), which stopped color seeing instincts from working

Added a missed mechanic where colors of other animals couldn't be detected underwater

Fixes to statistics:

I still haven't been able to fix the problem with negative population counts, so I've now added a workaround that counts all organisms from scratch every now and then. Negative species are still possible, but they should be less common now.

You can now click the 'info' button for the species detail view for aquatic animals

In the species detail view, the death causes now have a smaller font, so you can read the full description

There now is a 'poisoned' death cause

There now is a 'ground too soft' death cause

In the timejump statistics, a species is only counted as 'terrestrial' if it ALSO breathes air (in addition to being able to move on land)

Small UI fixes:

Made the intro sequence background fitting on larger screens

Decreased the font size of the time jump notifiction 'prebuilding frequent species', so it fits on one line

Misc:

Fixed black eyeballs for eyes on stalks

Fruits can no longer mutate into illegal shapes, causing the game to crash

Decreased wind strength in mountain level

I often forget to read comments below release notes, so if you have questions or bug reports, feel free to reach out via the Steam forums or thesaplinggame@gmail.com.