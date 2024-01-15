01.15 2024 Patch Notes

**
[Additional Features]
**
- Added the ability to change the monitor resolution settings in the Settings window.
**
[Fixed Features]
**
- Fixed an error that caused the animation of the existing monster to get weird if you did something else just before you changed your body with a hack.
- Fixed an error that the UI size gets smaller and smaller when repeatedly entering the stage selection window.
- Fixed an error that sometimes passed through the wall when attached to some interaction objects and using the dash.
- Modified the feature that player would not initialize hacking progress if the target was not a monster.
Changed files in this update