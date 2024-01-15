 Skip to content

Maneuver update for 15 January 2024

01.15 2024 Patch Notes

Patch Notes · Build 13172967

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Additional Features]

  1. Added the ability to change the monitor resolution settings in the Settings window.

[Fixed Features]

  1. Fixed an error that caused the animation of the existing monster to get weird if you did something else just before you changed your body with a hack.
  2. Fixed an error that the UI size gets smaller and smaller when repeatedly entering the stage selection window.
  3. Fixed an error that sometimes passed through the wall when attached to some interaction objects and using the dash.
  4. Modified the feature that player would not initialize hacking progress if the target was not a monster.

