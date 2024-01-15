- Fixed bug where room in Jungle led to wrong space
- Made knockout joke in Jungle more obvious
- Fixed bug where going down hole in Factory when Gorilla is dead killed you
- Added applause noise after duck dialogue in Zoo
- Added what attacks precisely do in descriptions
- Changed dialogue after freeing animals in Zoo to be more accurate
- Added sign indicating Zoo building location
- Changed swipe animation to be gray
- Added line breaks to certain dialogue
- Fixed bug where policeman disappeared after killing Ken Allen in Prison
- Fixed bug where you can reach Megacomplex before clearing the Ape Sanctuary
- Changed dialogue at Ape Sanctuary entrance to make it so it's locked and not closed
- Added in game over music
- Made victory theme louder
- Fixed bug where certain water didn't show submerged effect
- Fixed bug where Factory Overseer sprite glitched in credits
Super Gorilla Quest update for 15 January 2024
Update notes for v2.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
