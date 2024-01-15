 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Gorilla Quest update for 15 January 2024

Update notes for v2.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13172932 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where room in Jungle led to wrong space
  • Made knockout joke in Jungle more obvious
  • Fixed bug where going down hole in Factory when Gorilla is dead killed you
  • Added applause noise after duck dialogue in Zoo
  • Added what attacks precisely do in descriptions
  • Changed dialogue after freeing animals in Zoo to be more accurate
  • Added sign indicating Zoo building location
  • Changed swipe animation to be gray
  • Added line breaks to certain dialogue
  • Fixed bug where policeman disappeared after killing Ken Allen in Prison
  • Fixed bug where you can reach Megacomplex before clearing the Ape Sanctuary
  • Changed dialogue at Ape Sanctuary entrance to make it so it's locked and not closed
  • Added in game over music
  • Made victory theme louder
  • Fixed bug where certain water didn't show submerged effect
  • Fixed bug where Factory Overseer sprite glitched in credits

Changed files in this update

Depot 2565731 Depot 2565731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link