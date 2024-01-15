 Skip to content

Ace Racers SP update for 15 January 2024

attempt fix "ghost default assignments"

Share · View all patches · Build 13172902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Not sure if it's fixed.

You may need to "reset to default" in the config menu and reassign all of your controls.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2685151 Depot 2685151
