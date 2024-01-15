2024 Yezr 1 Month 15 Day [Game Heavy]!

[Game redo]
The characters will be born in the Gap of the Void and set out from the City of the Void, thus embarking on the trial of the Pioneer Way.
Second, there is nothing to say, on the current 1.0 version, it is only the most basic framework, and there is a lot of content that needs to be filled slowly.
Third, I will not write the content of the game above, or leave the players to explore it.
The 15th of every month is a special day.
开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 15 January 2024
2024 Year 1 Month 15 Day [Game Redo]
