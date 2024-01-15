 Skip to content

Havendock update for 15 January 2024

v0.70.13 - Upgrade effects

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
New visual effects have been added for upgrading, building and moving buildings.

  • Add sound effect for pipe upgrade
  • Settlers no longer teleport to rock if it is unreachable
  • Add Steam achievement translations

Menu:
The main menu now has new options:

  • Added 'Continue' button to Main Menu to resume last saved file
  • Renamed 'Play' in Main Menu to 'New/Load Game'
  • Added 'Download' button to get cloud save without starting a new game or pressing F1

Bug Fixes:

  • Possibly fixed fishermen teleporting to main island
  • Possibly fixed fishermen getting stuck on fishing village
  • Fixed ground light showing Fairy Light toggles in info panel UI
  • Fixed flat farms on chicken decks not having fences
  • Fixed bug when moving decks and nets caused them to disconnect and lock the grid
  • Fixed visual error when building decks below flat farms

