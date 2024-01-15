v0.70.13 - Upgrade effects

Changelog:
New visual effects have been added for upgrading, building and moving buildings.
- Add sound effect for pipe upgrade
- Settlers no longer teleport to rock if it is unreachable
- Add Steam achievement translations
Menu:
The main menu now has new options:
- Added 'Continue' button to Main Menu to resume last saved file
- Renamed 'Play' in Main Menu to 'New/Load Game'
- Added 'Download' button to get cloud save without starting a new game or pressing F1
Bug Fixes:
- Possibly fixed fishermen teleporting to main island
- Possibly fixed fishermen getting stuck on fishing village
- Fixed ground light showing Fairy Light toggles in info panel UI
- Fixed flat farms on chicken decks not having fences
- Fixed bug when moving decks and nets caused them to disconnect and lock the grid
- Fixed visual error when building decks below flat farms
