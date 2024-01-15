New Features/Tweaks
- Added a new shop character.
- Added 10 new glasses items.
- Updated the Main Menu scene.
- Updated multiple older item icons that were a bit rough.
- Updated/improved the design and art of three cave scenes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare issue that sometimes showed the popup indicating there was a critical error when loading data even though it was a minor issue.
- Fixed the Campfire and Bedroll items only picking up when interacted with instead of showing the Use/Pickup menu.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the player to murder the Airship Pirate an infinite amount of times without him fighting back if they pretended to pay him but then attacked him which would also prevent progress in Mclean's Airship.
- Fixed a hole the player could get stuck floating in the air inside the caves.
Changed files in this update