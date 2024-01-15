Warlordocracy Early v12.0

New Warlord PDF for patrons called The Shrouded Arts, detailing cosmology, myth, and magic, and including a complete list of spells (all subject to change). It contains minor spoilers as it's meant to be read only by the Viridi Senate and top officials.

Also uploaded a pre-alpha of Ch.3 for Patrons, but right now it's just a ship and two little islands with some stuff you can kill.

The in-game encyclopedia now includes sprites for most entries, plus lots of little bug fixes.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Slingshots and turtles:



Complete list of changes:

-Uploaded first Ch.3 alpha for Patrons.

-Uploaded Shrouded Arts doc (magic guide) for Patrons.

-Fixed bug with HUD after travelling with coachman in Ch.2.

-Fixed bug where party AI setting would turn off every time a game was unloaded.

-Fixed bug where party use scripts wouldn't update after importing to next chapter (now updates in party scripts).

-New script command: "encSprite" to set sprites for encyclopedia entries.

-New sprite folder for encyclopedia entries, set most sprites in script.

-Improved siliki mobile sprites (gave them pointy ears).