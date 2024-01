Ver 1.1.3 Updated

Greetings!

Ver 1.1.3 has been updated.

In this patch certain bosses' difficulty level has been adjusted.

Please refer to the following for the details.

<Ashen Wolf>

The skill cooldown time for 2 phase has been extended.

Damage of 3-combo attacks has been downgraded.

<Blacksmith>

The skill cooldown time for 2 phase has been extended.

<Temple Gatekeeper>

The skill cooldown time for 2 phase has been extended.

Monster spawn cooldown time for 2 phase has been extended.

The distance of bullets has been shortened.

<Flame Dragon>

The skill cooldown time for 2 phase has been extended.

<Shadow Hunter: Awakening>