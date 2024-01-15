Crescent Quest 1.7.0 - More Quest Fixes

Many quests in the game have been altered, this is due to an error that was occurring for many of them where the first steps of a quest could be redone, the characters involved in said quests would reappear but wasn't an issue for the most part. I added additional dialogue and changed the stats of certain quests / quest bosses as well.

Updated the graphics / textures of many sprites, items, and scenery. This is noticeable around towns, cities, as well as the players inventory.

Added and updated shops around the world, it is now easier for the player to obtain lower tier armor without the need to smith them. Helms, chestplates and shields have been graphically updated.

I re-implemented the anti-cheat features due to player complaints, it's not perfect by any means but I have improved it by a significant amount. As usual, if you want to prove you've made the progress that you did then it is recommended to record or live stream the game.

I have re-added the old title screen and altered the style of the default player character, instead of it being entirely new it's just more detailed now. I understand the new sprite didn't fit the style of the game too well.

Removed the music from the game again due to complaints, I will implement the music again when it's more pleasant to the ears.

Fixed the travel spells, they weren't working as intended due to the new experience feature. Speaking of spells, there's more information now on the exact experience you need in order to use specific spells.

Removed many pieces of armor such as the Lygrant Follower set, Master Mage set, and Shale armor. If you had any of these then worry not, they will be replaced with new armor.

Updated the reward shops for many mini-games, most of these had outdated items that are not very useful as these shops were created many years ago.

I am looking into issues regarding the character dating / marriage feature, Christmas quests, and tile errors. Due to this the Christmas event will remain active for a few more days.