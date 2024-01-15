New Beings Progress Update #2

Hey everyone!

Time for a progress update. It was a busy month, and while Stardeus' codebase currently looks like this fully disassembled car, I have something new to show you.

New Game Setup Screen

Stardeus will have a new game setup screen. You will be able to randomize your starting crew, customize their names, and see their skills.

Each crew member, including robots and even pets, will have a “Backstory” and “Traits” that can modify the skills or add other perks. The age of a crew member determines how much experience they have. There are four phases of a lifetime - childhood, young adulthood, mid-life and retirement. A role will be assigned for each phase, which will make younger crew members slightly less skilled than older ones.

Human Body Types, Hair Styles and Portraits

Humans will become much more unique and distinguishable from each other. They will have four different body types - feminine, masculine, thin and large. There will be dozens of new hair styles, and new clothing items.

All clothing items will fit all body types. Once you have a space suit, anyone can wear it.

The UI will also show accurate human portraits rather than an icon of a bald naked dude that you see right now.

Development Timeline

I can’t yet accurately predict how long it will take to finish this major update, as it literally requires rewriting almost half of the game. Instead of wasting my time on vague estimates, I’ll put my head down and get back to work. I will start adding estimates in the monthly updates as soon as I can tell something other than "at least 6 more months".

If you’re curious to see the development process, catch me live on Twitch, or browse the archive of the development sessions on YouTube.

See you next time!

-spajus

