Roody:2d update for 15 January 2024

Roody:2d 0.10.19 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 13172262 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash on some systems in the start menu
  • Custom research objectives will be more intelligently placed without a override_location
  • Custom research objectives will increase the size of the research tree UI instead of objectives spilling out

