- Fixed a crash on some systems in the start menu
- Custom research objectives will be more intelligently placed without a override_location
- Custom research objectives will increase the size of the research tree UI instead of objectives spilling out
Roody:2d update for 15 January 2024
Roody:2d 0.10.19 beta
Patchnotes via Steam Community
