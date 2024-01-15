 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream update for 15 January 2024

Just a few more fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with collisions with the rocks in the north-west side of the world.
  • When loading saved files, there is now more information available about them.
  • Added an additional level of robustness around save files.
  • Made a few more minor grammar fixes.
  • Made a small improvement to camera rotation.
  • Fixed a bug where Manaward potions would not work properly when activated quickly one after another.
  • Soul collector skill scaling increased from 1 to 3 damage per point of intelligence.
  • Now, when a player struggles in the Triglav boss fight, Veles will offer more assistance to the player.
  • Now, when fighting the golem mother, when she reaches half health, other golems will come to her aid.

