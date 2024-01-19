Icarus Week 111 Update | New Tier 3 Smoker and nine unique recipes

Week 111 is here and we’ve added the Smoker along with nine new recipes for you to enjoy.
From Melon Smoked Giant Steak to Tea Smoked Freshwater Fillet, there’s a range of new tasty recipes to try out with unique buffs, perks and benefits.
We’ve also got an update for you on our ongoing work on the batteries and networks project, along with next week’s buzzy update.
Jump in and have a read.
Notable Improvements:
- Backpacks are no longer automatically re-equipped whenever a piece of player equipment is added/removed/damaged - this fixes the bug where the medic backpack's modifiers would be re-applied every time the player took damage
- Fixed a bug where the crop growth rate was being added instead of multiplied, resulting in a growth rate of roughly double what was intended
- The mission communicator no longer plays noise when it reloads back in (no more weird bzzt noise when roaming around the map)
- Fixed a few locations within J6 of Olympus that had landscape seams between the landscape and riverbanks
- Added an indicator on the vapor condensor to show rounds on completed on the attached geyser
This week: Smoker
This week we’ve added a new Smoker which is craftable at Tier 3. This is powered by Charcoal and gives you another way to cook longer lasting food.
All current drying rack recipes will be available on the Smoker, along with some new exclusive recipes to check out.
The Smoker is built on the Machining Bench, and requires Iron Ingots, Copper Ingots, Steel Screws, Concrete Mix and Charcoal.
This Week: Smoker Recipes Breakdown
There are nine new recipes for the Smoker, along with it also being able to craft all existing drying rack recipes. These recipes include Melon Smoked Giant Steak, Coffee Smoked Fatty T-Bone, Gorse Smoked Gamey Meat, Tea Smoked Freshwater Fillet, White Jerky & Plain Jerky. Jump in game to see the entire list.
These provide a range of buffs, far superior to their dried counterparts. These include increased health regeneration, increased exposure resistance, increased max stamina, reduced oxygen consumption and increased melee damage, amongst others.
In addition we have added a new bonus recipe to the Drying Rack which can be used to dry out the basic meat which provides an alternative to cooking on the campfire.
Coming Soon: Batteries & Networks
Batteries and Networks are getting closer, and we’re looking to launch a new testing branch in the next week that will allow people to test this new system out in all it’s unbalanced glory.
Just to make sure that is clear for everyone, this will be an unbalanced test branch, so expect bugs, glitches and everything else as we iron these out. Your feedback on these, along with how the system is to use, will be incredibly helpful in its development.
Next Week: Bees
Next week we’ll be adding our newest and happiest creature to Icarus yet - Bees!
Bees will spawn from nests present in caves and around the map in trees, avoiding or killing the bees and raiding their hive can give you the resources to craft your own Beehives, where you can extract Honeycomb, raise your own bees and craft a range of honey-based recipes.
Bees will fight to protect their nests, you might want to have some protection for this adventure.
author:
If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36462/Icarus_Architecture_Bundle/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34141/Icarus_Outposts_Bundle/
Changelog v 2.1.14.118795
New Content
- Adding Item Icons for new Smoked Meats & their associated modifier states
- T3 Smoker is now powered solely off charcoal and is required to be outside to run and is not longer effected by weather
- Adding Smoked Bacon Item
- Added available exotics activations indicator to Vapor Condenser UI
- Added indicator on vapor condensor to show rounds on completed geyser
Fixed
- Replaced Ice Mammoth map Icon
- Adding punch whoosh anim notifys so punches feel a bit mroe realistic
- Improvements to horse jump land audio timing. Corrected the anim notifys to better represent land audio and small adjustment to footstep event
- Fixed seam between landscape and riverbanks in J6, Green Quad on Styx
- Removed audio mute on communicator upgrade when recently loaded, as this is now handled by spatialization
- Fixing communicators having missing spacializer on individual channels that was preventing the communication sound from being spacialized
- Fixed exchange exotics button not working in the OEI when on prospect
- Fixed bug where crop growth rate was being added instead of multiplied, resulting in a growth rate of roughly double what it is supposed to be
- Fixed missing confirmation prompts on prospect caused by Exotic Exchange fix
- Updated flavour text to match mission description for MAGMATIC
- Show operation detail and play dialog when selecting an operation from the mission board
- Backpacks are no longer re-equipped any time a piece of player equipment is added/removed/damaged - fixes bug where medic backpack's modifiers would be re-applied every time the player took damage
- Fixed bug where multiple copies of the currency exchange window could be opened over the top of each other, resulting in copies that could not be closed
Future Content
- Added workshop sickle item icons and added to itemable datatable
- Field Guide sort various results that are presented
- Added World Boss Item Attachment Icons and added to datatable
- Added Rug Item Icons
- Added Wolf talents first pass
- Field Guide Procurement for vestige (which corpse), craftable for benches (which recipes produced)
- Changed the physics asset to be the leather curtains physics asset and added an item icon
- Field Guide Make displayed stats aware of tool damage and attachment data
- Setting up Items for Batteries and Battery Shelves
- Field Guide Fix another issue displaying all possible available attachments for ranged weapons
- Field Guide Add concept of sets for displaying groups of items
- Updated Cave_AC_MED_012_NF, water depth
- Added overlap rules for curved building pieces
- Field Guide Add entires for ores and animal parts on fieldguide meta
- Cave Prefab Polish Pass and Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Added Static Meshes of Battery Racks with batteries included, as well as DMs for them
- Field Guide Fish subpage
- Added new 'bn_Prop_R_Aligned' socket attached to normal prop bone that adjusts for misalignment of 1st-person rifle anims. Scorpion Rifle now attaches to aligned prop socket, this fixes ADS alignment issue
- Fixed map selection on Ashlands mission so standalone mission works
- Adding chicken flee audio and event
- Added BLD_Floor_Curved_Stone including textures, materials and meshes
- Field Guide Medicine subpage. Make resource networks aware of transmutable resources
- Field Guide Assign a few more categories to subpages
- Field Guide Show N/A rather than hiding various components
- Cave Prefab Polish Pass and Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Adding chicken peck, shake and eat audio and events and notifies
- Fix Ashlands story creature spawns
- Commit prebuilt file for Ashlands story mission
- Update blueprints and buildable table for many diagonal and curved pieces
- Field Guide Animal Parts subpage. More blacklisting of hidden items
- Added more information when presubmit check fails due to unaccepted jira REST response
- Field Guide Blacklist a bunch of logical items where the display name is the same (eg. Corpse vs MountCorpse)
- Added another valid presubmit check prefix
- Fixed orientation of BLD_Roof_Diagonal_Stone and BLD_Roof_Diagonal_Stone_Inverted
- Disabling Field Guide as it was accidently enabled in my last commit
- Adding new Tags for the field guide, adjusting field guide categories and tagging some items into their new field guide categories
- Fixed orientation once again for BLD_RoofCorner_Curved_Stone
- Field Guide Fix attachment query is picking things it sometimes should not
- Field Guide Link vestige and fish page to bestiary/fishing record tabs
- Correcting chicken using wrong audio event
- Adding opening and closing sounds, event and anim notify to small animal trap
- General Polish Pass & updated cave templates Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Cliff Polish Pass and Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Adding large animal trap audio open and close, events and notifys
- Adding in wood trap open and close sounds and events and notifys
- Field Guide Tidy up fish page
- Added Black Wolf Armor Item Icons
- Fixed Holding position for the black wolf Pistol core SK piece by adding an offset socket, currently set to work best with Barrel C but we can adjust the position in the weapon BP to suit each barrel accordingly. Added ADSAlpha curve to the pistol aiming animations to work with the offset socket too
- Field Guide Plants subpage
- Adding small and medium wood trap audio and events
- Added destructable meshs for T3 and T4 beehive parts
- Added art assets for T3 and T4 beehive parts
- Black Wolf Armor Implementation
- Added 'Engine/Binaries/Win64/.sentry-native/**' to list of ignored files
- General Polish Pass & updated cave templates Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Cliff Polish Pass, Landscape Sculpting Pass and Fixed a Hole in Cave LC_MED_006, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Field Guide Display DLC icon on buildable DLC. Better present grids of fewer items
- Balance of layers of sandworm crossbow for better continuity between CBs
- Updated BLD_Roof_PyramidHip_Single_Brick_Right and Left
- Submitting Sheep and textures (wooly)
- Bats now correctly target players.
- Added control rig pitch and roll movement to bats during flight.
- Adjusted blending of bat attack montage, disabled LookAt via anim curve during animation.
- CacheActorTargetLocation BTTask can now adjust for target velocity if required
- Updated weapon pieces for Sandworm_Crossbow
- Added DEP_WaterPurifier_T4
- Field Guide Flush cache on meta and set DT changes. Add some more sets
- Field Guide buildings sub page, use custom sets rather than required talent
- Cliff Polish Pass and Landscape Sculpting Pass, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Balancing black wolf revolver against the scorpion rifle to better reflect guns intensity and size. Added more suitable fire audio for sandworm crossbow
- Fixed cave spawning in the terrain on Outpost, Cactus
- Adding Sugar Cane, Sugar Cubes, Sugar Cane Seeds, Sugar Cane Workshop Seed Pack Items and Setup
- Adding Sugar Cane growable resource and growth states
- Adding Recipes for Sugar
- Added Nav Blocker to help unstuck on Prometheus
- Added recipes for the T3 smoker, unlocked T3 smoker talent
- Increased health of BatNest actor
- Cave AI Spawners / Cave Templates now support additional types of Cave AI with separate min/max spawn counts
- Setting up Sandworm Crossbow Living Weapon
- Bats will now detatch from nest once is has been destroyed. Destroyed nests will no longer continue spawning bats. Made light on bats more performant and more subtle when flying close to geometry. Fixed bat nest mesh collision and rotation
- General Polish Pass & fixed frozen lakes in cave templates Ice Sheet Yellow Quad on Prometheus
- Adding Domestic Beehive Meshes and Icons
- Added art assets for honeycomb item
- Added BLD_Wall_Diagonal_Angle_Stone_L, BLD_Wall_Diagonal_Angle_Stone_R, BLD_Wall_Diagonal_Angle_Stone_L_Inverted and BLD_Wall_Diagonal_Angle_Stone_R_Inverted
- Added art assets for the cave variant of the wild beehives
- Added wild tree beehive art assets to the project
- Added BLD_Wall_Angle_Curved_Stone_L_Inverted and BLD_Wall_Angle_Curved_Stone_L_Inverted, as well as cleaned up file locations of the non-inverted pieces
- Adding unique sandworm crossbow fire audio event and data table entries
- Bat nests will no longer generate in non-development builds
- json_patcher now prints out invalid DT row/table names when should_keep_row function throws an exception
- Fixing incorrect feature levels on the turret items, they where set as 'none' which was preventing our pre-build step from completing
- Adding Pistol / Rifle / Shotgun Turret item setups
- added chicken materials and textures
- Submitting shorn sheep, carcass and textures
- Submitting unshorn sheep and textures
- Fieldguide - fix T1&T2 knife harvest query is backwards
- Added new bee character.
- Bee particle system now dynamically scales in intensity based on BP-driven 'aggression' parameter.
- BTTask_PlayMontage can now optionally be given an empty montage to complete logic immediately, useful for tasks like StrikeAttack where there isn't an animation
- Added destrucable mesh for picnic table asset
- Cleaned up a number of old code compilation warnings
- Added art assets for picnic table
- Limestone BLD concrete reskin - added textures and materials
- Added arctic bat bestiary image
- Added cave bat bestiary image
- Added Zebra map icon
- Additional categorization of items for Field Guide
- Adding Zebra Mount and Zebra Quest Mount
- Adding Progress in New Olympus Operation - RELOCATED: Recovery, where players have to track down missing zebras
- Adding first pass test audio and bee event. To be replaced and updated. Assigning to Bee data table setups
- Added art assets and blueprint for Arctic Bat Trophy
- Added art assets and blueprint for Bat Trophy
- Bees no longer attempt to ragdoll on death. Bees can no longer be damaged by projectiles
- Submitting Slug (reskin), carcass and textures
- Fixed beesphere material not being invisible.
- Improved targeting AI of Bees.
- Bees will now stop persuing target if they start swimming in water.
- Increased Bee's health and reduced severity of modifier applied when attacking.
- Added new Wild Beehive.
- Attacking a Wild Beehive will force all spawned, idle bees to attack instigator.
- BTTask_RandomFlight and BTTask_FindRandomFlightTarget will now treat water surface as ground for target height calculations.
- Wild Beehives can now be spawned using CT_CreatureSpawn assets. Enabled new Bee dispersal particle affect on death
- Adding appropriate AI setup Audio for Zebra Mount
- Further categorization of Field Guide items, improved readability on some Field Guide pages
- Fixed Cave_LC_MED_006 Stalagmite
- Added new lavafall mesh with flat top (SM_Lavafalls_02), added collision to SM_Lavafalls_01 and 02, SM_Waterfalls_01
- Adjusting reward for RELOCATED: Recovery and adding new prebuilt structure and quest markers in the world
- Hooking up new Zebra Map Icons for use in RELOCATED: Recovery
- RELOCATED: Recovery is now fully playable and is currently feature locked out on the public branch for internal testing
- Added bestiary text for Cave and Arctic Bats
- Added item text for batteries
- Adding new bee audio, standard event idle and bee aggro. Currently only Aggro plays due to bee states not being defined
- Remove Grass in Artic, Green Quad on Prometheus
- Adding effect for bee creature death
- Manual Cave Polish Pass and Cliff Pass, Red Quad, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Add cave bat nests and wild beehives to caves, Cave_AC_MED_002 & Cave_GL_MED_001
- Added additional sets for Field Guide
- Hid many more items that aren't required for public view in the Field Guide
- Wild Beehives will now spawn in the various forest biomes (Dev builds only for now).
- Arctic Bat Nests and Forest Beehives now have a minumum delay of 300s between individual autonomous spawns.
- Removed ensure in AIcarusPlayerController::PopUIInput
- Adding additional recorded footsteps on wood for potential future use to FMOD. Not assigned to any events
- Remove Grass in Artic, Green Quad on Prometheus
- Adding newly recorded gravel footsteps into FMOD. Not assigned to any event. For future use
- Fixed seam between landscape and riverbanks in J6, Green Quad on Styx
- Added BLD_Roof_Peak_Connector Stone
- Adding Limestone Building Pieces and Basic Item Setup, no recipes or way to obtain currently enabled
- Committing New Voxel Type and Virtual Status Update
- Resaving Voxel Data Table
- Manual Cave Polish Pass and Changing Cave variants to make it more even, Red Quad, Ashlands, Prometheus
- Add cave bat nests and wild beehives to caves, SW Caves, GL Caves & Cave_DC_MED_001, 002, Cave_DC_SML_003
- Adding Limestone, Crushed Limestone items
- Adding Limestone based fertiliser, glass, steel crafting and concrete alternate recipes & bluerprints where required
- Adding recipes for all Limestone building pieces
- Adding Voxel and Deep Ore Vien Setup for Limestone as well as experience events
- Adding additional recorded footsteps for potential future use. Grass walk, run, land
- Added more Field Guide tagging
- Updated feature levels on many currently unavailable items to hide them from Field Guide, including decorations, armor sets, workshop gear and backpacks
Changed files in this update