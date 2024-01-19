Icarus Week 111 Update | New Tier 3 Smoker and nine unique recipes

Week 111 is here and we’ve added the Smoker along with nine new recipes for you to enjoy.

From Melon Smoked Giant Steak to Tea Smoked Freshwater Fillet, there’s a range of new tasty recipes to try out with unique buffs, perks and benefits.

We’ve also got an update for you on our ongoing work on the batteries and networks project, along with next week’s buzzy update.

Jump in and have a read.

Notable Improvements:

Backpacks are no longer automatically re-equipped whenever a piece of player equipment is added/removed/damaged - this fixes the bug where the medic backpack's modifiers would be re-applied every time the player took damage

Fixed a bug where the crop growth rate was being added instead of multiplied, resulting in a growth rate of roughly double what was intended

The mission communicator no longer plays noise when it reloads back in (no more weird bzzt noise when roaming around the map)

Fixed a few locations within J6 of Olympus that had landscape seams between the landscape and riverbanks

Added an indicator on the vapor condensor to show rounds on completed on the attached geyser

This week: Smoker

This week we’ve added a new Smoker which is craftable at Tier 3. This is powered by Charcoal and gives you another way to cook longer lasting food.

All current drying rack recipes will be available on the Smoker, along with some new exclusive recipes to check out.

The Smoker is built on the Machining Bench, and requires Iron Ingots, Copper Ingots, Steel Screws, Concrete Mix and Charcoal.

This Week: Smoker Recipes Breakdown

There are nine new recipes for the Smoker, along with it also being able to craft all existing drying rack recipes. These recipes include Melon Smoked Giant Steak, Coffee Smoked Fatty T-Bone, Gorse Smoked Gamey Meat, Tea Smoked Freshwater Fillet, White Jerky & Plain Jerky. Jump in game to see the entire list.

These provide a range of buffs, far superior to their dried counterparts. These include increased health regeneration, increased exposure resistance, increased max stamina, reduced oxygen consumption and increased melee damage, amongst others.

In addition we have added a new bonus recipe to the Drying Rack which can be used to dry out the basic meat which provides an alternative to cooking on the campfire.

Coming Soon: Batteries & Networks

Batteries and Networks are getting closer, and we’re looking to launch a new testing branch in the next week that will allow people to test this new system out in all it’s unbalanced glory.

Just to make sure that is clear for everyone, this will be an unbalanced test branch, so expect bugs, glitches and everything else as we iron these out. Your feedback on these, along with how the system is to use, will be incredibly helpful in its development.

Next Week: Bees

Next week we’ll be adding our newest and happiest creature to Icarus yet - Bees!

Bees will spawn from nests present in caves and around the map in trees, avoiding or killing the bees and raiding their hive can give you the resources to craft your own Beehives, where you can extract Honeycomb, raise your own bees and craft a range of honey-based recipes.

Bees will fight to protect their nests, you might want to have some protection for this adventure.

author: If you like what we’re doing with Icarus, and want to support our continued development, consider purchasing one of our DLCs for a few dollars, it would mean a lot to us.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/36462/Icarus_Architecture_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34141/Icarus_Outposts_Bundle/

Changelog v 2.1.14.118795

New Content

Adding Item Icons for new Smoked Meats & their associated modifier states

T3 Smoker is now powered solely off charcoal and is required to be outside to run and is not longer effected by weather

Adding Smoked Bacon Item

Added available exotics activations indicator to Vapor Condenser UI

Added indicator on vapor condensor to show rounds on completed geyser

Fixed

Replaced Ice Mammoth map Icon

Adding punch whoosh anim notifys so punches feel a bit mroe realistic

Improvements to horse jump land audio timing. Corrected the anim notifys to better represent land audio and small adjustment to footstep event

Fixed seam between landscape and riverbanks in J6, Green Quad on Styx

Removed audio mute on communicator upgrade when recently loaded, as this is now handled by spatialization

Fixing communicators having missing spacializer on individual channels that was preventing the communication sound from being spacialized

Fixed exchange exotics button not working in the OEI when on prospect

Fixed bug where crop growth rate was being added instead of multiplied, resulting in a growth rate of roughly double what it is supposed to be

Fixed missing confirmation prompts on prospect caused by Exotic Exchange fix

Updated flavour text to match mission description for MAGMATIC

Show operation detail and play dialog when selecting an operation from the mission board

Backpacks are no longer re-equipped any time a piece of player equipment is added/removed/damaged - fixes bug where medic backpack's modifiers would be re-applied every time the player took damage

Fixed bug where multiple copies of the currency exchange window could be opened over the top of each other, resulting in copies that could not be closed

Future Content