Naev update for 15 January 2024

Naev 0.11.2 Released!

Naev update for 15 January 2024

Naev 0.11.2 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Naev DevTeam is ashamed to announce the release of Naev version 0.11.2. Inside the improvements of 0.11.1, a critical bug that seems to affect release-version windows only sneaked in. This bug causes autonav to basically crash the game when activated in certain conditions. Given that this makes the game pretty much unplayable on affected systems, we created a new version that should solve the issue. Thanks to all those reported and involved in the fixing!

Changes since 0.11.1
  * Stopped autonav from preventing wobble and overshooting by crashing the entire game

Changed files in this update

Naev Depot macOS-x86-64 Depot 598531
  • Loading history…
Naev Content Depot 598532
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Windows-x64 Depot 598534
  • Loading history…
Naev Depot Linux-x86-64 Depot 598536
  • Loading history…
