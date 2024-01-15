Naev 0.11.2 Released!

The Naev DevTeam is ashamed to announce the release of Naev version 0.11.2. Inside the improvements of 0.11.1, a critical bug that seems to affect release-version windows only sneaked in. This bug causes autonav to basically crash the game when activated in certain conditions. Given that this makes the game pretty much unplayable on affected systems, we created a new version that should solve the issue. Thanks to all those reported and involved in the fixing!



Changes since 0.11.1