Patch Release v.034

Please continue to feedback to help us to refine and improve. Here are the patch notes for Release v.034:

Any change with a ‘🌊’ icon in front of change requests/fixes that have been brought to our attention by fellow players & QA. If you have any suggestions/bugs that you stumble upon, please let us know in the Steam forum.

INFORMATION ABOUT SAVE FILES:

Please note, if you have any current or old saved data stored then the ongoing build updates will not necessarily translate accurately to your save files. It's a little hit and miss - some features will apply to an older save and some will not. In most circumstances, in order for the changes to take effect it may be better to begin a new game and /or save file to ensure that the latest fixes are applied accurately. Apologies for this.

CAMERA:

🌊 ADDED: POV camera

🌊 ADDED: 3RD person camera that better tracks the player and allows for near POV perspective. Ability to get a lot closer to the character

🌊 FIXED: WET MAP / CHARACTERS HEAD: As a result of new camera addition, the wet map on the characters head stopped working. The head remained dry & the body wet

🌊 FIXED: As a result of POV addition, 3RD person camera – when exiting the tube, the camera broke and behaved erratically.

🌊 FIXED: POV camera – needs to take into account the end cutscenes as the camera broke when leaving the scene in POV.

🌊 FIXED: POV camera – limit the cameras rotation so that the camera won’t rotate through the player’s body

🌊 FIXED: POV camera – As a result of new camera addition, restarts failed to render the head correctly

🌊 POSSIBLE FIX Walk on water bug as a result of new camera addition. Ongoing monitoring.

CHALLENGE MODE UI:

🌊 FIXED: PS5 - Challenges: After completing Air Show, the user uploaded the score. When the score finished uploading there was quite a few pop-ups appearing incorrectly via Air Challenge

LEADERBOARD LEGENDS UI:

🌊 FIXED: Leaderboard Legends - modified the scoring to ensure accuracy with coinciding with specific tricks and scores as they were performed

CHARACTER CREATOR:

🌊 FIXED: Blend shape issue with branded fins and certain gun surfboards not fitting correctly

AUDIO MENU:

FIXED: Round 4 Hossegor win audio file played the incorrect audio.

TIPS MENU:

ADDED: Tip: You can enter first person mode by pressing (RS)

OPTIONS MENU:

ADDED: Options we need to display the D-Pad right and left shoulder information in the Options screen as a tip.

UPDATED: Controller image to display updated music and camera functionality.

GAMEPLAY:

ADDED: D-PAD CONTROL ADJUST: re-assign Right & Left shoulder camera to the D-Pad left and right buttons. Music moved to Left and Right buttons to D-Pad in pause

🌊 FIXED: Manly, Hossegor & J-Bay errant NPC's walking in odd spots

LEADERBOARD:

FIXED: Global Leaderboard > Single Session > Mundaka: clear incorrect score displaying for one of the records.

FIXED: Leaderboards > Global Leaderboards > Big Wave. On Big Wave, if the user changes location, the scores on the table are all empty

FIXED: Challenge > Air Show - Upload scores from Air Show displaying in Leaderboard Legends but not in Global Leaderboards

FIXED: Global Leaderboard > All modes should (from this update onward) display Combo Score totals

CHALLENGE MODES:

🌊 FIXED: Occassional black screen render issue coming into a level in Challenge Modes.

CURRENTLY WORKING ON:

🌊 Research water shader graphics (in progress)

🌊 Research adding more variety in the waves in the same heat or even in freesurfing (in progress)

🌊 Research extending the heat time (longer term)

🌊 Research adding A.I. to Freesurf along with PWC gameplay considerations (longer term)

🌊 Research adding Fan Hub to allow for custom character and Tour creation

🌊 Score bug issue not clearing into the next round

General QA bug list

That's all for today.

The Bungarra team.