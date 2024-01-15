V5.11.0 Add shortcut key functionality to switch the current window to the top.

Added a shortcut key, default is Ctrl+F2, can be modified in settings.

It changes the current window's hierarchy, toggling between <Top> and <Not Top>.

When the current window is not on top, the shortcut key will bring it to the top, and if the window has a taskbar, the title will be marked with <>;

When the current window is already on top, it will be brought down, and if the window has a taskbar with the <> mark, it will be removed.

See the effect in the following Gif: