Added a shortcut key, default is Ctrl+F2, can be modified in settings.
It changes the current window's hierarchy, toggling between <Top> and <Not Top>.
When the current window is not on top, the shortcut key will bring it to the top, and if the window has a taskbar, the title will be marked with <>;
When the current window is already on top, it will be brought down, and if the window has a taskbar with the <> mark, it will be removed.
See the effect in the following Gif:
QuickMatrix update for 15 January 2024
V5.11.0 Add shortcut key functionality to switch the current window to the top.
