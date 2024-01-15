Doomies Update - Build 31

A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 31-Public preview)
- Improved the flow of the game when going through level to level
- Minor game feel changes
- Added a new voice quote when the game announces the police intervention, replacing the old one, that didn't sound too good
- Added new announcer expressions
- Opened the levels a bit so they don't feel as closed, and you can get more from the grappling hook mechanic
Enjoy the update!
If you don't like certain things of the update, notify them and I'll consider changing them!
Changed files in this update