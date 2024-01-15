 Skip to content

Doomies update for 15 January 2024

Doomies Update - Build 31

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 31-Public preview)

  • Improved the flow of the game when going through level to level
  • Minor game feel changes
  • Added a new voice quote when the game announces the police intervention, replacing the old one, that didn't sound too good
  • Added new announcer expressions
  • Opened the levels a bit so they don't feel as closed, and you can get more from the grappling hook mechanic

Enjoy the update!
If you don't like certain things of the update, notify them and I'll consider changing them!

