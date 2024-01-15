Doomies Update - Build 31

Share · View all patches · Build 13171865 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy

A new minor update has been released for Doomies! (Build 31-Public preview)

Improved the flow of the game when going through level to level

Minor game feel changes

Added a new voice quote when the game announces the police intervention, replacing the old one, that didn't sound too good

Added new announcer expressions

Opened the levels a bit so they don't feel as closed, and you can get more from the grappling hook mechanic

Enjoy the update!

If you don't like certain things of the update, notify them and I'll consider changing them!