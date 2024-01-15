 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

NONOTOWN update for 15 January 2024

🎉 Exciting Update Alert! NONOTOWN 1.0.125.7 is Now Live. 🎮

Share · View all patches · Build 13171859 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow Nonogram enthusiasts! I am thrilled to announce the latest update for NONOTOWN, version 1.0.125.7! 🚀

What's New:

Introducing a New Painting Mode! 🎨
Now, I invite you to enjoy a fresh way to fill cells/blocks on the grid. With the new placement/painting mode, cells are no longer overwritten; instead, they are swapped with the chosen option. You can toggle between this innovative input method and the original overwrite mode.

Bug Fixes 🐞
I've addressed some minor bugs to enhance your gaming experience.

What Does the New Painting Mode Bring to the Table?

The addition of this feature offers a unique twist to the gameplay. You can now choose between the classic overwrite mode and the new painting mode, allowing for a more customized and flexible nonogram-solving experience. Experiment with both options and discover the one that suits your style!

What's Next? 🚀

But that's not all! I am already hard at work developing a brand-new algorithm for hint revelation. Stay tuned for upcoming updates that promise to elevate your nonogram-solving skills to a whole new level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240721 Depot 2240721
  • Loading history…
Depot 2240722 Depot 2240722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link