🎉 Exciting Update Alert! NONOTOWN 1.0.125.7 is Now Live. 🎮

Hello fellow Nonogram enthusiasts! I am thrilled to announce the latest update for NONOTOWN, version 1.0.125.7! 🚀

What's New:

Introducing a New Painting Mode! 🎨

Now, I invite you to enjoy a fresh way to fill cells/blocks on the grid. With the new placement/painting mode, cells are no longer overwritten; instead, they are swapped with the chosen option. You can toggle between this innovative input method and the original overwrite mode.

Bug Fixes 🐞

I've addressed some minor bugs to enhance your gaming experience.

What Does the New Painting Mode Bring to the Table?

The addition of this feature offers a unique twist to the gameplay. You can now choose between the classic overwrite mode and the new painting mode, allowing for a more customized and flexible nonogram-solving experience. Experiment with both options and discover the one that suits your style!

What's Next? 🚀

But that's not all! I am already hard at work developing a brand-new algorithm for hint revelation. Stay tuned for upcoming updates that promise to elevate your nonogram-solving skills to a whole new level.