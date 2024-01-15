V1.0.85 & V1.0.86 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/3bea9097a6ac1be9c60666cf0e0f6f901155a508.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44444485/d2c35dac7ee80ad686bbe80ff0f2e01e0eb2d833.png)[/url]

We are about to release a prologue version

Thanks to all the players of who have been supporting our game, we are going to release a free prologue version of the game tomorrow. The prologue version will have exclusive new event and artifact, and you can also experience the new character - Vina, Vina is a very powerful mage character, proficient in various magic skills.

The three of us would like to ask everyone to wishlist the prologue. The prologue is an important exposure opportunity before our release. It will largely determine how many players will see our game when it is officially released. The prologue wishlist will be a huge help to our team. thank you all!

Please everyone! ! !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2744170/Artifact_SeekerPrologue/

PS: The wishlist is really very important for indie game on steam. If you haven’t wishlisted “Artifact Seeker” before, please do so. This is really, really important to us. Thank you all.

New

Adjust

Change Grizzly Bear's attack sound effects

Reduce the enemy strength of difficulty 2-5

Reduce the enemy strength ​​in map 2

Reduce the map store price increase speed

Reduce The Hp of some common enemies.

Increase exp gaining for passing non-combat nodes of Map 1 and Map 2

Increase the exp dropped by common enemies

The enhanced attributes of some weapons have been adjusted to make the differences between weapons for different characters more obvious.

Keyboard shortcuts Pageup Pagedown changed to Q and E

Change Enemy death sound effects

Dwarven Vault Event will no longer appear in the first map

Optimized the pace of monster spawning in the boss level of map 1

Bugfix

Fixed a bug that character get attacked by the throwing skill of Gluttony Demon when casting Special Skill will cause the character to freeze.

Fixed controller operation bug while leaving camp

Fixed the issue in the interface for selling artifacts. Pressing the A button on the artifact will cause a round of artifacts to be copied below.

Fixed the issue in the artifact selling interface where the focus would be lost after pressing Y to sell the artifact.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker"