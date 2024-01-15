 Skip to content

Soul Sader update for 15 January 2024

Patch Note 1/15

Build 13171733 · Last edited by Wendy

Stamina recovery time has accelerated slightly.
(1 sec -> 0.9 sec)

Stamina recovery has accelerated.
(35% sec -> 55% sec)

