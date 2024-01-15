0.9.11 Patchnotes

Hello, Retrievers! Today, we're back with teammates who will help you make more use of the grey auras.

Wood Nymph Ivy

Ivy turns nearby auras into Ruse. Even if there's no gray auras, you won't suffer a significant loss, which is why she's the first teammate we're introducing.

Ivy can be a valuable addition even in teams that don't produce a lot of gray auras. If more teammates who produce gray auras join later, upgrading Ivy can increase her expected value. Or, you can just upgrades her sides and up her low points, giving flexibility in team composition.

Sharper Rick

Sharper Rick is excellent at filling counts while simultaneously producing both Wisdom and Ruse. However, he also produces a lot of gray auras, which can lead to moments where auras fill up the board. With upgrades, Rick can be transformed into a teammate who always fills counts by 3 or significantly increases the value of the auras he produces.

Being with teammates who can well utilize gray auras, Rick's powerful aura production abilities can be even more useful.

Heavy Smoker Greg

Lastly, Greg can clear gray auras and return all teammates whose box had the gray auras.

Like other Odras, Greg also requires certain conditions to unleash his full power. To maximize his potential, it’s essential to have teammates, gear, and antiques that produce gray auras.

Bug Fixes

🐛 Fixed an issue where the enemy dice "Lafafi III" from Pydamir would only activate once per turn.

🐛 Fixed an issue where Clover's "2 Fools" had a range limited only around Clover.

🐛 Corrected an issue where the UI indicating teammates no longer recruitable was unnecessarily active.

Improvements

✨ Improved Puko's ability & sides upgrades.

✨ Improved the UI for selecting dice sides.