- Added a Help submenu in Settings, besides going through the Settings window, it can be accessed by pressing F1.
- Added an option in Help to replay the tutorial, you must have at least 1 free drone slot to activate it.
- Plan is to add more short tutorials covering various topics, which will be accessed from this Help setting.
Terranny update for 15 January 2024
0.2.9
