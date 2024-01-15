 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Terranny update for 15 January 2024

0.2.9

Share · View all patches · Build 13171683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a Help submenu in Settings, besides going through the Settings window, it can be accessed by pressing F1.
  • Added an option in Help to replay the tutorial, you must have at least 1 free drone slot to activate it.
  • Plan is to add more short tutorials covering various topics, which will be accessed from this Help setting.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2131151 Depot 2131151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link