Automate Defend Repeat Playtest update for 15 January 2024

Framerate improvements!

Playtest update for 15 January 2024

Build 13171522

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update should only contain performance improvements. Larger bases should have higher frame rates. Not really any new features. If something was broken by this build, reach out to us in the Discord server!

