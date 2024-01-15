This update should only contain performance improvements. Larger bases should have higher frame rates. Not really any new features. If something was broken by this build, reach out to us in the Discord server!
Automate Defend Repeat Playtest update for 15 January 2024
Framerate improvements!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
