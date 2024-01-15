v6-2987 changelog

Fixed a bug where spaces would activate the chat input function

Fixed a bug where the wearing status of the character's clothes was out of sync

Fixed the bug that the UI related to health, spiritual power, and telekinesis was displayed in the shrinkage during battle

Fixed the bug that the nudity status was displayed incorrectly after turning off adult mode

Fixed a bug in [Melee 1.0] where the feedback was incorrect for floating and back hits

(Please test it further)

Added the function of auto-reconnection when the chat server is disconnected

Bounty Missions have added a new mission type released by the Tianyuan Chamber of Commerce.

The difficulty level of the bounty task issued by the Tianyuan Chamber of Commerce is medium difficulty, at least, and the reward is unified as [Merit Order]

Optimized the display logic of other player characters (other characters will now turn off the display after a certain range from themselves to optimize the frame rate performance)

In order to cooperate with the new equipment system, the random data value rules for all equipment have been adjusted

Under the new rules, higher-tier equipment will definitely outperform lower-tier equipment in terms of base stats

(Note: Old equipment does not inherit the new value rules.)