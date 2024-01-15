v6-2987 changelog
Fixed a bug where spaces would activate the chat input function
Fixed a bug where the wearing status of the character's clothes was out of sync
Fixed the bug that the UI related to health, spiritual power, and telekinesis was displayed in the shrinkage during battle
Fixed the bug that the nudity status was displayed incorrectly after turning off adult mode
Fixed a bug in [Melee 1.0] where the feedback was incorrect for floating and back hits
(Please test it further)
Added the function of auto-reconnection when the chat server is disconnected
Bounty Missions have added a new mission type released by the Tianyuan Chamber of Commerce.
The difficulty level of the bounty task issued by the Tianyuan Chamber of Commerce is medium difficulty, at least, and the reward is unified as [Merit Order]
Optimized the display logic of other player characters (other characters will now turn off the display after a certain range from themselves to optimize the frame rate performance)
In order to cooperate with the new equipment system, the random data value rules for all equipment have been adjusted
Under the new rules, higher-tier equipment will definitely outperform lower-tier equipment in terms of base stats
(Note: Old equipment does not inherit the new value rules.)
Changed files in this update