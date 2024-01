-Decreased Pitchfork damage

-Increased Railgun base damage

-Auto-Shotgun now have a alt-fire mode (Burst Fire)

-Heavy Waifus now drop money when defeated

-Changes on computer's OS, Shop Explorer, Lone Tunes.

-Little changes on the player physics

-Smol things here and there.

This month started slower than usual - got sick, then my desk got stacked of things to do.

I'm very late to reply everyone but it will happen this week - sorry the delay once again folks.