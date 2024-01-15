 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trans Ops Playtest update for 15 January 2024

Play Test 19 Lobby Testing 7

Share · View all patches · Build 13171460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Menu tweaks, Lobby voting system changed. Need to test the voting on this. This is the direction I am going with for the voting system. There is currently 5 maps the code will choose from after voting on Game Mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2505481 Depot 2505481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link