Menu tweaks, Lobby voting system changed. Need to test the voting on this. This is the direction I am going with for the voting system. There is currently 5 maps the code will choose from after voting on Game Mode.
Trans Ops Playtest update for 15 January 2024
Play Test 19 Lobby Testing 7
