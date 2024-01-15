 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wyoming Winter update for 15 January 2024

Minor Patch for January 15th

Share · View all patches · Build 13171441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several spots where the player could get stuck while climbing
Changed Blight spawn points to be slightly further back

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214171 Depot 2214171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link