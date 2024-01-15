 Skip to content

Hearth's Light Potion Shop update for 15 January 2024

Minor Fixes (January 14, 2024)

-Fixed a crash caused by an interaction between Ashwaganda and Twin Leaf
-Added to the first pot tip to tell you where to put it if you don't have the bay window

