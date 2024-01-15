-Fixed a crash caused by an interaction between Ashwaganda and Twin Leaf
-Added to the first pot tip to tell you where to put it if you don't have the bay window
Hearth's Light Potion Shop update for 15 January 2024
Minor Fixes (January 14, 2024)
