Inverse Ninjas VS. The Public Domain update for 15 January 2024

Patch Notes 1/14/2024

15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Final ""boss"" is killable in Cooperative and Single Player Survival
-Added spike traps to The Arena
-Sound effect added for windblast
-Switching from controller to keyboard as P1 should be SUPER easy now
-Character names and animation speeds stored externally for modding purposes (check %LOCALAPPDATA%/PublicDomainVSInverseNinjas to try it out)
-Mickey's harpoon bug fixed
-"Liddel" removed from Alice's name. I forgot that Carroll was kind of a creep and Liddel was the name of the real little girl he was trying to marry so I dunno yeah I just don't feel like touching that one with a 49.5 foot pole.
-Winnie the Pooh changed to Winnie-the-Pooh less because I think I'm in hot water legally with it, but more because I feel like being more faithful to the source material and also a cool fan suggested it.

