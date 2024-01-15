Patch Notes 1/14/2024

-Final ""boss"" is killable in Cooperative and Single Player Survival

-Added spike traps to The Arena

-Sound effect added for windblast

-Switching from controller to keyboard as P1 should be SUPER easy now

-Character names and animation speeds stored externally for modding purposes (check %LOCALAPPDATA%/PublicDomainVSInverseNinjas to try it out)

-Mickey's harpoon bug fixed

-"Liddel" removed from Alice's name. I forgot that Carroll was kind of a creep and Liddel was the name of the real little girl he was trying to marry so I dunno yeah I just don't feel like touching that one with a 49.5 foot pole.

-Winnie the Pooh changed to Winnie-the-Pooh less because I think I'm in hot water legally with it, but more because I feel like being more faithful to the source material and also a cool fan suggested it.