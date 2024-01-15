Update 0.66 patch notes: Combat Rework, FLYING Bats, Netcode Fixes, & New Rooms!

Uploaded build 0.66 to default branch

Combat Rework:



Changed all mob attacks to collision attacks, where the mob has to actually collide with your player using a weapon or body part during their attack animation.

Added various new mob attacks, details in "Mobs:" section of patch notes.

Reduced and adjusted the weapon range values on all talents, items, and weapons which effect weapon range.

Halved the effect of weapon knockback on all mobs to balance the new collision based mob attacks.

Multiple mobs now have trail effects indicating what will damage you during their attack animations.

After a biome boss has been defeated, all dead/spectating players will now revive with an empty inventory, and full expertise points.

Developer Note: We want feedback on how these new changes feel! Certain mobs may feel stronger or weaker after the rework and we plan to put out a patch soon after this update with any changes we feel are needed based on community feedback.

Environment:



Added new Crystal Caverns 3 door loot room.

Added new 2 new hallway rooms to both Dwarven and Crystal Caverns.

Added Abandoned Minecart event room to crystal caverns.

GREATLY reduced load time of each floor while playing multiplayer.

Changed a crystal caverns room to have a doorway instead of a possible cave-in.

Adjusted spawn chances of event rooms in Dwarven Caves, should see bomb loot rooms more.

Adjusted mob spawns in Shrine rooms.

Mobs:

• Bats

Bats now ACTUALLY FLY, and are not constrained to the floor, meaning they can fly to ANYWHERE.

New bat attack, a forward charge that deals damage on collision.

Halfed the range at which you can hear bats flapping, and made their flapping sound volume fade out faster based on distance.

Increased the size of the bats to make them easier to hit.

• Crystal Scorpion

Completely reworked Crystal Scorpion sting attack,

Changed the sting attack description to: "Piercing sting that attaches prey to the stinger."

Crystal Scorpion claw attack animation is now slower and more predictable.

Added a trail effect to Crystal Scorpion attacks.

Removed the poison DOT from the Crystal Scorpion's sting attack.

• Crystal Goliath

Changed Crystal Goliath main attack to be the Crystal Horn Stab attack, and modified it to be a mini thrust attack.

Removed the damage that occurs to all players when the Crystal Goliath charges into a wall.

• Other Mobs

Reduced the reach of the Spiked Slime's attack animation slightly.

Lowered the max speed and movement acceleration of the Lost Soul, Phantom, and Crystal Scorpion.

Reworked the Phantom/Lost Soul death effects.

Made the buffs above mobs head about 10% smaller.

Changed various mob attack descriptions.

Updated The Crimson Slosh's description.

Talents:

Added an arrow button to hide and show passive talent buffs.

Added a green bar in the expertise tree that shows the progress to the next expertise point, and changed the required kills text to white.

Any buffs that grant a negative value are now put in a separate area below the buffs.

Majorly improved framerate while on the expertise and talent screens.



• Expertise

Added new polearm talent Critical Surge, "Damaging a mob increases your critical strike chance, lasts until you deal a critical strike.".

Added new dagger talent Extended Blade; "Increases weapon range with daggers.".

Added new connection between Armored Up and Battle Heat.

Completely reworked ranged talent Artful Dodger, "Dodging an attack has a low chance to heal you.".

Moved Discombobulation from Polearm tree to Armor tree, talent now procs using any weapon type, updated talent icon.

Changed Close Quarters Combat to now only effect spears.

Changed Sword Swiper talent description.

Changed Ready to Strike from 2->1 max points.

Updated Burn! and Greater Burn talent descriptions.

Changed Burn! from 2 points -> 1 point, reduced its damage to half (was doing double the damage it should have.).

Changed Lumberjack to now only require 1 point instead of 3 from Helmet Enjoyer to reach.

Changed Fatal Tempo from 2->1 max points, added a 1 second cooldown.

Keeping Distance nerfed to be more in line with new weapon range values.

Moved dagger talent Dazing Strike farther down tree.

Adjusted Hard Hitter talent description.

Updated Prepared talent icon.

Updated Healthy Dwarf talent icon.

Updated Light Weight and Speedster talent descriptions.

• Main Menu

Replaced Extendo Attacks main menu talent with Dexterous Stance: "Gain Dexterity, increasing your movement speed while swinging or attacking.".

Spells:



Cauterizing Flames now requires 4 total damage to be dealt to players before it can be used, cooldown reduced to 30 seconds from 200.

Added a charge bar above Cauterizing Flames indicating the progress to full charge.

The Healing Aura spell icon changed to the Magical Beads icon, Healing Aura cooldown reduced to 30 seconds from 600.

Cleave, Crushing Blow, Backstab, Jab, Precise Thrust, and Rip now hit with your weapon rather than just dealing damage.

This will proc any weapon hit effects, like knockback.

Items:



Updated weapon range of most weapons, made weapon range more consistent per weapon type. Daggers = 1.5, Axes = 2, Swords = 2, Rapiers = 2.2, Spears = 2.5, Polearms/Poleaxes = 3.

Added new rare trinket Cloak of Shadows.

All potions have new item icons and models.

The Refillable Potion now does the same on-screen random roll as the Recall Potion.

Magical Beads now has a max durability of 3 and breaks when durability hits 0, casting Healing Aura reduces the durability by 1.

Nerfed Dusty Cloak from 12% dodge chance -> 10% dodge chance.

Updated Plate Fighting Boots item icon.

Updated bomb item description.

• Torches

Torch brightness now dims slower while above 20% duration, and quickly dims to black when below 20%.

Torch duration no longer decreases after the player has been standing still for at least 3 seconds.

Increased base torch duration of Holy Light from 200->300.

• Swords

Reworked Cursed Blade's item talent: Dealing a critical strike has a 50% chance to increase your critical strike damage by 200% for 1 second.

Changed Spider's Leg item talent to have 5 max stacks.

Replaced Cobalt Rapiers talent with "Killing a mob increases your dexterity by 5% for 10 seconds. 1 max stack"

• Axes

Increased Honeycomb Cleaver's attack speed, lowered its damage from 11 -> 8, lowered its knockback from 10 -> 8, added hatchet tag.

Adjusted stat values of bees spawned from Honeycomb Cleaver.

Updated Honeycomb Cleaver description.

Changed Battle Hatchet's item talent to have 4 max stacks.

Changed Battle Axe item talent from 100% weapon damage -> 80%.

• Daggers

Increased most early game dagger's critical strike chance by about 20%-30% of what it previously was.

Increased Basic Dagger's base attack speed slightly, increased item talent's buff from 1% attack speed increase -> 3%, gave it a max stacks of 5.

• Polearms

Enchanted Trident now has the "Spear" weapon subtype.

Lowered Motlen Poker's talent weapon range increase from 1 -> .5.

Tasks:

Added new task Dagger Training.

Added new Cursed Dye beard color as a reward from the Strange Sightings task.

Stopped the player from being able to pick up task items if the objective involving that item is already completed.

Changed The Collector task to complete when you pick-up any of the required items, rather than having to loot them.

Updated Missing Quota task to require 5 crates of crystals instead of 1, adjusted task description.

Updated Lost Equipment task to require 3 of each tool instead of 1.

Updated The Real Slimer task to require only 30 slimes slowed instead of 100, lowered experience rewarded on completion.

Updated Dagger Expert task icon.

Updated Drinker task icon.

Misc Changes:



Added a game update warning and pop-up on the main menu when the player's game is outdated (for real this time).

Added a master volume slider.

Once the flint striking animation is finished, previously held items are re-equipped.

Optimized network calls during player spawning.

Made music fade in way more slowly.

Changed spectating info text to: "You will be revived once the next boss is defeated!".

Fixes:

Fixed the massive lag that occurred for joinees at the start of a floor!

Fixed Goliath Gutter projectiles using the weapon you have equipped to deal damage.

Fixed mithril arrow on Mithril Bow not correctly appearing on model.

Fixed the crosshair from being in a previous state while spectating another player.

Fixed shrine angel statue pop-up text to now show "Respec Expertise.".

Fixed keybinds from being able to be used while rebinding a key.

Fixed weird sliding that occurs when walking backwards into a wall.

Fixed talent descriptions being cut off by your player level in the main menu talent screen.

Fixed ambient sound sometimes bugging out.

Fixed issue with crawl space rocks being the wrong color in crystal caverns shrine room.

Fixed mob pathing issues in Dwarven Caverns Bridge Spike Room.

Fixed the objectives UI being cut off in the Task interface.

Fixed overtime tick buffs incorrectly removing more of a stat then they added over their duration, leading to a lower stat then the player started with.

Fixed the Abandoned Minecart Exit minecarts from colliding with objects before the player has entered the minecart.

Fixed mobs not de-aggroing when the target player instantly dies.

Fixed the revival info from being shown while spectating and still alive.

Fixed Greater Burn talent having incorrect previous talents.

Fixed the pop-up talent info flashing rapidly.

Fixed collider issues with large red crystal in 3 door crystal caverns room.

Fixed torches going out in cursed blade room before any phantoms spawn.

Fixed torch duration ticking down even when the torch is blown out by a Phantom.

Fixed talent info pop-up not refreshing when points are added and removed.

Fixed arrows beeing able to hit bees.

Fixed Player Log File button.

Fixed the talents hiding themselves after prestiging.

Fixed all items with "Spear" in their name not having the Spear item type.

Fixed dagger talent Agile not working.