- Added tooltips for most icons and buttons
- Buttons are highlighted when hovered over
- Visualizing tiles blocking buildings
- Internal crash log
Medville update for 15 January 2024
Tooltip for most icons and buttons
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2656321 Depot 2656321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update