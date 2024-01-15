 Skip to content

Medville update for 15 January 2024

Tooltip for most icons and buttons

Share · View all patches · Build 13171199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added tooltips for most icons and buttons
  • Buttons are highlighted when hovered over
  • Visualizing tiles blocking buildings
  • Internal crash log

