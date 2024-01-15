 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 15 January 2024

Ezerath 1.016

Build 13171091

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Corruption

The Corruption is a new dimension where the enemies are stronger, and the loot is better!

Items
  • New Weapon: Corruption Sword
  • New Helmet: Corruption Helmet
  • New Armor: Corruption Armor
  • New Spell: Into the Corruption (teleports you into or out of the corruption)
Approximant difficulty/ loot rewards in the corruption (In order of difficulty)

Spawn: 1 black skull
Forest: 1.5 black skulls
DLC forest: 1.5 black skulls
Swamp: 1.5 black skulls
DLC beach: 2 black skulls
Muddy Caves: 2 black skulls
Desert temple: 3 black skulls
Coldheart: 3.5 black skulls
Rocky Peaks: 3.5 black skulls
Graveyard: 4 black skulls
The Midnight: 4.5 black skulls
Heated Stones: 4.5 black skulls
The Head Grand General: 6 black skulls
The Dark Lord: 7.5 black skulls

