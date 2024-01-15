Ezerath 1.016

Share · View all patches · Build 13171091 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 00:26:06 UTC by Wendy

The Corruption

The Corruption is a new dimension where the enemies are stronger, and the loot is better!

Items

New Weapon: Corruption Sword

New Helmet: Corruption Helmet

New Armor: Corruption Armor

New Spell: Into the Corruption (teleports you into or out of the corruption)

Approximant difficulty/ loot rewards in the corruption (In order of difficulty)

Spawn: 1 black skull

Forest: 1.5 black skulls

DLC forest: 1.5 black skulls

Swamp: 1.5 black skulls

DLC beach: 2 black skulls

Muddy Caves: 2 black skulls

Desert temple: 3 black skulls

Coldheart: 3.5 black skulls

Rocky Peaks: 3.5 black skulls

Graveyard: 4 black skulls

The Midnight: 4.5 black skulls

Heated Stones: 4.5 black skulls

The Head Grand General: 6 black skulls

The Dark Lord: 7.5 black skulls