Alterium Shift is Update Ver.1.3.2!

Updated to Ver. 1.3.2!
The contents of the update are as follows
New Features:
-
Reduced install size by 80% (now 2gb)
-
New Beta features (available in Settings -> Beta)
- Steam Cloud Sync
- Enhanced Battle System
-
(Minor) Changed UI in the Equipment menu to have arrows indicating stat changes for equipping items (previously just used plus or minus symbols)
Fixes:
- Fixed: Black screen on load when using a machine with Turkish locale on a base system
- Fixed: Players would get stuck in the campsite if loading the overworld map while in camp
- Fixed: The new in-game menu is now enabled by default. The beta option has been removed
- Fixed: The inventory menu now properly displays usable effects for magic, and magic potions work
- Fixed: The inventory menu now puts the cursor in the appropriate starting point on the second load (previously, it would load wrong the second time, making it unusable)
- Fixed: The quest log now properly updates after a quest has been completed
- Fixed: Equipment in the Shop UI now shows the proper equipable characters
- Fixed: Shop UI equipment now shows the proper stats impact for the selected character
- Fixed: Shop UI now shows the proper “Equip Now” character to equip immediately
- Fixed: Buying equipment properly shows the positive/negative effects per character
- Fixed: Various spelling and grammar errors (English)
- Fixed: Water sound now stops properly when leaving the Barren Valley - South River map
- Fixed: Markers for the Story Missions are now removed properly after finishing Act One
- Fixed: The equipment menu sometimes showed a duplicate character
- Fixed: Volume controls for in-game Menu settings (new menu) now properly adjust the sound level
- Fixed: When exiting the game to the main menu (“Exit” from the in-game menu) the cursor would sometimes get stuck in the wrong place.
Known issues:
-
Minor menu bugs
- The save menu title window stays slightly longer than intended after closing the save menu.
- The image for newly added monsters in the bestiary will be white until the game is restarted.
Continue to enjoy your journey in Alterium Shift!
Changed files in this update