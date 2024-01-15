 Skip to content

Alterium Shift update for 15 January 2024

Alterium Shift is Update Ver.1.3.2!

Alterium Shift update for 15 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated to Ver. 1.3.2!

The contents of the update are as follows

New Features:

  • Reduced install size by 80% (now 2gb)

  • New Beta features (available in Settings -> Beta)

    • Steam Cloud Sync
    • Enhanced Battle System

  • (Minor) Changed UI in the Equipment menu to have arrows indicating stat changes for equipping items (previously just used plus or minus symbols)

Fixes:

  • Fixed: Black screen on load when using a machine with Turkish locale on a base system
  • Fixed: Players would get stuck in the campsite if loading the overworld map while in camp
  • Fixed: The new in-game menu is now enabled by default. The beta option has been removed
  • Fixed: The inventory menu now properly displays usable effects for magic, and magic potions work
  • Fixed: The inventory menu now puts the cursor in the appropriate starting point on the second load (previously, it would load wrong the second time, making it unusable)
  • Fixed: The quest log now properly updates after a quest has been completed
  • Fixed: Equipment in the Shop UI now shows the proper equipable characters
  • Fixed: Shop UI equipment now shows the proper stats impact for the selected character
  • Fixed: Shop UI now shows the proper “Equip Now” character to equip immediately
  • Fixed: Buying equipment properly shows the positive/negative effects per character
  • Fixed: Various spelling and grammar errors (English)
  • Fixed: Water sound now stops properly when leaving the Barren Valley - South River map
  • Fixed: Markers for the Story Missions are now removed properly after finishing Act One
  • Fixed: The equipment menu sometimes showed a duplicate character
  • Fixed: Volume controls for in-game Menu settings (new menu) now properly adjust the sound level
  • Fixed: When exiting the game to the main menu (“Exit” from the in-game menu) the cursor would sometimes get stuck in the wrong place.

Known issues:

  • Minor menu bugs

    • The save menu title window stays slightly longer than intended after closing the save menu.
    • The image for newly added monsters in the bestiary will be white until the game is restarted.

Continue to enjoy your journey in Alterium Shift!

