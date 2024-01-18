 Skip to content

while True: learn() update for 18 January 2024

New Update: v1.8.104

Share · View all patches · Build 13169987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, here's a nice little update for y'all!

v1.8.104 Released!
  • Added Thai translation
  • Bug fixes

And remember, that you're very welcome to discuss any while True: learn()-related issues with us on our official Discord server.

And if you happen to color up your Steam profile, don't forget our awesome new additions to Steam Points Shop, where you will find wT:l()-themed avatars, animated profile backgrounds, stickers, frames and emoticons:

Until we meet again!

