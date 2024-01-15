Patch v1.068 (Main)

Share · View all patches · Build 13168926 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Added sex as a console command. That's right. This is the sex update.

Camera - Will no longer zoom into character's torso if moved close to the ground.

Claws - Combo A/B - Adjusted hitboxes to be more accurate with the visual effects.

Claws - Toxic effect no longer causes insane screen shake.

Fixed another possible soft lock caused by the player getting hit by a PROJECTILE while pressing the Pause button. The game will allow you to forcefully close the menu now.

Gamepad - Using D-pad during pause no longer will cause you to switch the styles while paused.

General - Air Taunt now pushes the player a bit higher in the air.

General - All attacks now no longer cause the player to just "Stand still" when the attack is almost over. This should reduce the "jankiness" in combat, as you'll be allowed to move in any direction a lot earlier than before.

General - All ranged weapons that have a charge mechanic, now have a charge sound effect.

General - Character collision has been improved. This should no longer cause the character collision to freak out when trying to walk over some specific ledges with the ground beneath them.

General - Greatly reduced the situations where the character may be floating slightly above the ground.

General - Made some jump pads to be a bit more reliable on higher framerate than most people usually play on.

General - Melee attacks now force an invisible lock on state, just like when you try to shoot guns without locking on. This should behave similiarly to other action games games that do a little bit of an autolock on basic attack.

Grindblade - Combo A - Reduced the final attack delay.

Grindblade - Judge's Gear - No longer gets blocked by shields. It's a ranged attack, never should have been blocked in the first place.

Grindblade - Judge's Gear - hitbox size has been greatly increased to match the particle effects.

Hit effects now cause a subtle light effect, making it look a bit more flashy.

Projectiles are a bit more stable now, code-wise.

Style - Boost - Concentration - Now behaves slightly differently. To prevent boring and cheesy playstyle, boost recharges Chaos Energy now based on your distance towards the enemy. Meaning, it's a lot more risk/rewardy.

Style - Boost - Dropkick - now has particle effects. I forgor.

Style - Dodge - Teleportation ground detection has been improved, reducing the chances of the character getting stuck in the ground, that was actually not a mesh issue, but me being stupid issue. Whoopsie.

Style - Guard - Increased the parry time, in order to make it a bit more reliable.

Style - Guard - Projectiles can be parried now, meaning if you hit it during the parry time, it will fling them back towards the enemy.

Style - Sinner - Increased the charge rate on enemy hit. This should make it charge quicker, and be usable more often.

Toothpick - Adjusted combo A timings.

QuickFix right after this update is live:

Added a 3 drop system to Mission 09, to prevent possibility of hardlocking the game.

Fixed a few small typos.

Fixed one of Enerith's particle effects playing on level start whenever you try to play as anyone else.

Mission 04 - Fixed the first waypoint (for the waypoint/where to go system) not being set correctly.

Mission 04 - Made a specific button a bit more obvious by painting it red.

Mission 04 - Preventing vehicle from entering a secret area.

Mission 09, added a failsafe enemy killplane, just in case.

Mission 09, sealed off the last arena because apparently I forgot to do so.

The game will no longer recognize boxes as the ground, it will not memorize player's reset position when standing on them.

Unscrewed the gravity for boxes in Mission 09.

Known issues -

Boss (DJ) sometimes has a problem, where it can be stunned during a special attack, causing it to shoot through the glass instead of waiting. Not game breaking.

Other than that, none.

https://trello.com/b/suviZn7g/known-issues-and-bug-tracking

If you find any issues, please report them to me either on Steam Forum, E-mail, or on the stinky discord.

https://discord.gg/2ZyurUSbeE