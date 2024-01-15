 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Archaelund update for 15 January 2024

Update 0.7.3.377

Share · View all patches · Build 13168174 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance

• Adjusted the stats of Norrax, Sage Crabs and Gholazi.

Changes & Improvements

• Default quality settings upon installing the game will now be based on the system's hardware.
• Some missing basic items such as shields and bows added to vendors.

Content Fixes

• Quest Wielder of the Red Axe: added a resolution if you chose to just kill everyone. Just go and talk to someone in the outpost.

Bugfixes

• Solved a crash that happened when VSync was set to "Fast". Still, we don't recommend this NVidia panel setting, as it seems to cause visual glitches with the UI.
• The Sixth Sense spell no longer erroneously a bonus to the pick locks skill, but to scouting as the description states.
• Totemic Might talent now works correctly.
• Random-generated party members could in rare instances not meet career requirements, due to race penalties. Fixed.
• Asleep and Prone effects will be removed after combat.
• Fixed issues with the dialogue with Falbur (road bandit).

Changed files in this update

Depot 1082971 Depot 1082971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link