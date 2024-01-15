Update 0.7.3.377

Balance

• Adjusted the stats of Norrax, Sage Crabs and Gholazi.

Changes & Improvements

• Default quality settings upon installing the game will now be based on the system's hardware.

• Some missing basic items such as shields and bows added to vendors.

Content Fixes

• Quest Wielder of the Red Axe: added a resolution if you chose to just kill everyone. Just go and talk to someone in the outpost.

Bugfixes

• Solved a crash that happened when VSync was set to "Fast". Still, we don't recommend this NVidia panel setting, as it seems to cause visual glitches with the UI.

• The Sixth Sense spell no longer erroneously a bonus to the pick locks skill, but to scouting as the description states.

• Totemic Might talent now works correctly.

• Random-generated party members could in rare instances not meet career requirements, due to race penalties. Fixed.

• Asleep and Prone effects will be removed after combat.

• Fixed issues with the dialogue with Falbur (road bandit).